Statue of Unity [Photo Credit/Twitter]

26 lakh tourists visited 'Statue of Unity' in one year: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed listeners that within a span of one year, as many as 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.
"The distinction of having the world's highest statue fills every Indian with pride; the head of every Indian is held high. You will be happy to note that more than 26 lakh tourists visited the Statue of Unity in one year," he said.
"October 31, 2018, is the day when the Statue of Unity in the memory of Sardar Saheb was dedicated to the nation and the world. It is the tallest statue in the world. It is double in height compared to the Statue of Liberty located in the US," he added.
He also stressed that the Statue of Unity can be a "subject of research" for "India and other constituent states" and also for the "tourism industry".
The Prime Minister also spoke about Vallabhai Patel's statue receiving a mention in Time magazine. "Which Indian will not be filled with pride that recently Time magazine has included the Statue of Unity on its list of 100 important tourist destinations around the world."
PM Modi also said that citizens must welcome people of other states and countries during festivals to encourage festival tourism.
"Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions. Our India, the country of festivals, possesses limitless possibilities in the realm of festival tourism. It must be our endeavour to ensure that we welcome people of other states, other countries when we celebrate Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal or Bihu, spreading their true spirit," he said.
He also urged the citizens to celebrate 'Nari Shaki' the power and achievement of women, thereby felicitating the 'Lakshmi of India'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:29 IST

