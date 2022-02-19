2nd meeting of Trinamool Congress' top body in Delhi after March 10, says MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 19 (ANI): The second National Working Committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to be held in New Delhi and the date would be decided after March 10, said Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Saturday.



TMC on Friday reconstituted the Working Committee with Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as the party's national general secretary. Yashwant Sinha, Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been selected as vice-presidents of the party.

Aroop Biswas is the new treasurer while Kolkata Mayor and minister Firhad Hakim will work as a coordinator between Mamata Banerjee and the working committee.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had dissolved all party posts earlier this month following party infighting. (ANI)

