3 MLAs resign from Meghalaya Assembly, will join BJP

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a blow to the ruling alliance and the Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya ahead of the Assembly polls next year, three MLAs -- two of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and one of the TMC resigned from the Assembly on Monday, officials said.

Dr Andrew Simons, commissioner and secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, told ANI that three MLAs, including two NPP legislators and one TMC MLA, submitted their resignation letters on Monday.

"Two NPP legislators Ferlin Sangma, Benedic Marak and TMC legislator HM Shangpliang submitted their resignations to Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday," Simons said.



Samuel Sangma, an Independent MLA of Baghmara assembly constituency in Meghalaya, wrote to the United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday, disassociating himself from the party.

Sangma was accompanied by senior BJP leader and MLA Alexander Laloo Hek.

Hek told ANI that apart from Sangma, three other MLAs submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly and will join the BJP.

"All four will join the BJP. The joining programme will be held after the Gujarat Assembly elections," Hek said. (ANI)

