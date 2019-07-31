Former NCP and Congress MLAs joining BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 31. Photo/ANI
Former NCP and Congress MLAs joining BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 31. Photo/ANI

3 NCP, 1 Cong leaders join BJP in presence of Fadnavis

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], July 31 (ANI): After resigning as MLAs, three NCP and one Congress leaders on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.
Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik, Vaibhav Pichad -- all formerly with the NCP and Kalidas Kolambkar -- who resigned as a Congress MLA -- joined the BJP, which is in power in the state.
Apart from them, Chitra Kishor Wagh, the NCP leader who resigned as the president of the Nationalist Mahila Congress of the state unit on July 27, also joined the BJP today.
Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Kolambkar said: "I announced earlier that I was going to join the BJP. I am joining the BJP and whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will work accordingly."
On being asked if he has any complaint against the Congress party, Kolambkar said: "I have worked for 10 years in the party. I was not satisfied with the work done by the Congress in my area."
Former NCP leader Vaibhav Pichad said: "In the last four years, the development work which has to happen in my constituency did not happen. So I have been advised by the people of my constituency to join the BJP."
"I have been with the NCP for the last 20 years. In the last five years, I have seen the good works done by the BJP. That is why I am joining the BJP," he said.
Praising Chief Minister Fadnavis, Pichad said: "In the last five years, Fadnavis has solved difficult situations and one of them was Maratha Reservation issue. The Chief Minister has worked for the development of the state." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:35 IST

Siddhartha knew about steps to avert harassment; thorough...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and BJP leader Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday said that an enquiry will be conducted into Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder-owner VG Siddhartha's death.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:34 IST

Railway Ministry issues clarification on job cuts report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Railway Ministry on Wednesday clarified that the letters sent to the officials of Railways are to conduct a routine performance review of the employees.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:28 IST

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:24 IST

Delhi: African gang of online cheaters busted by police

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): A gang of African nationals which used to cheat people through social media platforms was busted by the Bindapur Police in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:21 IST

Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:20 IST

AgustaWestland case: ED seeks custody of Ratul Puri, accuses him...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought businessman Ratul Puri's custody, asserting that he is trying to influence the witnesses in the AgustaWestland case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:16 IST

J-K: CRPF rescues man trapped overnight in landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): CRPF personnel of 72nd Battalion on Wednesday rescued a man trapped throughout the night in the debris of a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar highway near milestone 147. The man was found with the help of a CRPF sniffer name Ajaxi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:12 IST

Cong general secretaries meeting today likely to take up leadership issue

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): The issue of leadership crisis is likely to come up for discussion prominently among other things at the Congress' general secretaries meeting at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:08 IST

Raebareli accident: CBI to question Unnao rape accused, survivor's gunmen

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation will question Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and the gunmen assigned to the rape survivor in connection with her accident in Raebareli, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:07 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints S V Ranganath as interim Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday appointed S V Ranganath as the interim Chairman of its board after the body of founder-owner V G Siddhartha was found on the banks of Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:00 IST

Government keeping the opposition under illusion for getting...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): A day after the Parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday accused the government of keeping the opposition under "illusion" in getting the Bills passed in the Upper House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:58 IST

J-K: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The vehicular traffic between Jammu and Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to landslides at Moud in Udhampur.

Read More
iocl