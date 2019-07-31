3 NCP, 1 Cong leaders join BJP in presence of Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], July 31 (ANI): After resigning as MLAs, three NCP and one Congress leaders on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

Shivendra Raje Bhosale, Sandeep Naik, Vaibhav Pichad -- all formerly with the NCP and Kalidas Kolambkar -- who resigned as a Congress MLA -- joined the BJP, which is in power in the state.

Apart from them, Chitra Kishor Wagh, the NCP leader who resigned as the president of the Nationalist Mahila Congress of the state unit on July 27, also joined the BJP today.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Kolambkar said: "I announced earlier that I was going to join the BJP. I am joining the BJP and whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will work accordingly."

On being asked if he has any complaint against the Congress party, Kolambkar said: "I have worked for 10 years in the party. I was not satisfied with the work done by the Congress in my area."

Former NCP leader Vaibhav Pichad said: "In the last four years, the development work which has to happen in my constituency did not happen. So I have been advised by the people of my constituency to join the BJP."

"I have been with the NCP for the last 20 years. In the last five years, I have seen the good works done by the BJP. That is why I am joining the BJP," he said.

Praising Chief Minister Fadnavis, Pichad said: "In the last five years, Fadnavis has solved difficult situations and one of them was Maratha Reservation issue. The Chief Minister has worked for the development of the state." (ANI)

