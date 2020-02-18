3 resolutions passed in DMK district secretaries meet in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Three resolutions were passed in the meeting of DMK district secretaries headed by the party president MK Stalin on Monday.

The resolutions include gathering people in a Gandhian nonviolent way if the state government allowed against the National Population Register (NPR) in Tamil Nadu.

The second resolution demanded a CBI enquiry on all government job recruitments conducted in the AIADMK regime.

The DMK also said: "We strongly condemn the AIADMK government which has pleaded to the central government to not give any new sanctions for the Hydrocarbon project.

"Already, there are hundreds of hydrocarbon projects in the past. We demand from the AIADMK government to implement a law for special protection for delta zone, after the withdrawal of hydrocarbon projects of the past, present and future," the party said. (ANI)

