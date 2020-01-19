3 RJD leaders take part in Bihar govt's human chain event

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Despite Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among other Opposition parties, stridently opposing the human chain event by the Bihar government, three leaders from the party participated in the programme on Sunday.

RJD MLAs Faraz Fatmi and Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, from the Keoti constituency in Darbhanga, and Gaighat in Muzaffarpur, respectively, had earlier told ANI over the phone that they will take part in the human chain activity on Sunday in their constituencies.

RJD MLC Sanjay Prasad also confirmed that he will participate in the event in the Jamui district.

The statewide long human chain was made as a part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' (water, life and greenery) campaign.

The Bihar government had earlier claimed that the human chain on January 19 will be the longest one ever attempted.

The human chain covered all districts in the state with the claimed participation of crores of people across the State.

The Bihar government had organised such events in support of prohibition of liquor in 2017 and then against dowry and child marriage in 2018. (ANI)

