Representative image
Representative image

30 bills passed by parliament in first session after formation of new Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Parliament passed 30 bills in the just-concluded session, creating a record for the number of bills passed in a single session after the constitution of a new Lok Sabha, an official release said on Wednesday.
The release issued by Parliamentary Affairs Ministry said that the session has been historic in many ways as legislations relating to almost all walks of socio and economic activities have been passed.
"Thirty bills have been passed by both the houses of Parliament in this session which is a record in single first/effective session after constitution of new Lok Sabha," the release said.
Noting that the session has seen "extraordinary output", the release said 40 Bills (33 in Lok Sabha and 7 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced. Thirty-five bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 32 by Rajya Sabha. The Modi government does not have a majority in the upper house.
The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 137 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha about 103 per cent.
Referring to health sector reforms, the release said that four Bills - National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Dentist (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have been passed by both Houses.
It said that National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 was "a revolutionary reform in medical field" which provides for a National Medical Commission for development and regulation of all aspects relating to medical education and medical profession and a Medical Advisory Council to advise and make recommendations to the Commission.
Referring to social and gender justice, the release said The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which declares the triple talaq/talaq-e-biddat void is a major step towards grant of gender justice to the Muslim women.
It said Consumer Protection Bill,2019, seeks to revamp the consumer protection mechanism by repealing earlier Law and providing for the establishment of Central Consumer Protection Authority to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 extends the benefits of reservation available to persons residing in areas near the Actual Line of Control to the people residing in the areas adjoining International Border.
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 makes the punishment for sexual offences against children more stringent.
The release said that three bills - the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 have been passed to strengthen national security apparatus and strike a balance between national security aspects and human rights during the session.
On economy and ease of doing business, the release mentioned the New Delhi Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 had been passed.
The bills promote and strengthen the alternate dispute resolution system and Non Performing Asset management system and were a step forward in building confidence among investors, it said.
The Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to include "trust or entity" within the definition of a person under the parent Act so as to expand the scope of entrepreneurs who can set up units in the SEZ.
The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 provides a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated deposit schemes.
Referring to labour reforms, the release said that Code on Wages Bill, 2019 has been enacted after amalgamating the Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.
It said the Code will facilitate ease of compliance of labour laws and was a step forward for equity, the release said.
On transport reforms, it said that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks to address the issues relating to road safety, citizen facilitation, public transport, automation and computerisation besides increasing fines and penalties for violation of provisions.
The Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will enable adoption of a tariff-based bidding system for engaging private partners in infrastructure projects at airports besides amending the definition of a major airport, it said.
The release said that results were achieved "due to excellent floor coordination in both the Houses" by ministers in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It said that during a discussion on the National Medical Commission Bill, and the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha, the ministers accepted some suggestions of opposition members and moved official amendments.
The release said that the session has started a new practice of not adjourning the House for the entire day in case of death of a sitting member and adjourning it for a few hours to transact the essential business of the day.
The first session of 17th Lok Sabha started from June 17 and the session of Rajya Sabha from June 20. The Lower House of parliament was adjourned sine die on Tuesday and the upper House on Wednesday.
Lok Sabha had 37 sittings and Rajya Sabha had 35 sittings. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:01 IST

Health ministry sets target to reduce HIV cases by 2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With an aim to bring down incidence of HIV/AIDS by 20,000 per year for the next two years, the Union Health Ministry is reaching out to targeted areas like prisons and women remand homes as cases in these places are much higher as compared to the general population, sai

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:59 IST

She was a tweet away for those in distress: UP Guv mourns...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Uttar Pradesh governor Anadiben Patel on Wednesday said she will always be remembered for her political tenure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:55 IST

RBAF Commander visits Eastern Command Headquarters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) visited the Eastern Command (EC) Headquarters and held talks with Chief of Staff (EC) in a two-day visit which concluded on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:54 IST

Rs 1 lakh given to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Rs 1 lakh each has been given to designated liaison officers for organising Eid festivities for students from the state who are studying in other states and are unable to come home on t

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:45 IST

SIT seizes 303 kg fake gold biscuits from IMA founder's residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday seized fake gold biscuits weighing 303 kg from under a swimming pool at IMA founder Mohammad Mansoor Khan's residence, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:44 IST

South-Western Railway sets up relief centres for flood-affected...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With incessant rains creating flood-like situation in Karnataka, relief centres have been set up by South Western Railway in a community hall at Belagavi and in waiting rooms at Gokak, Raybag and Chikkodi Road railway stations to offer shelter to those whose

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Indian Army to take part in SCO wargames next month

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Armies of India, Pakistan and China are expected to take part in a multinational anti-terrorism military exercise set to take place in Russia next month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Odisha: 15 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a major administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government on Wednesday transferred 15 IAS officials and one IPS and IFS official each in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:18 IST

In Chennai, Mamata says state-related decisions should be taken...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said decisions pertaining to states should only be taken only after consultation with the people of the state and not unilaterally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:13 IST

After meeting Goa CM, taxi associations call off strike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The intervention of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday led to the Yellow-Black Taxi Owners' Association calling off their strike and agreeing to resume work from tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:06 IST

J&K Bank loan fraud case: ACB registers 2 cases, conducts...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday registered two cases against management, officers and other personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and an Ambience Group Director in J&K Bank loan fraud case worth about Rs 600 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:58 IST

Don't drink and come to work: DGCA proposes strong norms

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prepared a draft proposal on breath analyser (B.A) tests for all those involved in flight operations.

Read More
iocl