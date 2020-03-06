33 per cent berth reserves for women in Cong youth wing's national body

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): When a reservation for women in legislation is still a discussion and agenda from many parties, Congress has decided to give 33 per cent quota to women leaders in the national body of its youth wing, said the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday.

In a press release, Congress has announced 50 new office-bearers of Indian Youth Congress (IYC), which include national general secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries. Out of 50 office-bearers, 18 are women including a Dalit MP from Kerala Ramya Haridas, who has been promoted from national coordinator post.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi's vision is to empower women and promote a person standing in the last row. This has been kept in mind while preparing the list of the national office bearers. Many of the women leaders who are the members of Jila Panchayat and the local body of states and who come from a low profile background have been given responsibility in the national team by the party leadership," BV Srinivas President of Indian Youth Congress told ANI.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had recently raised voice for 33 per cent women reservation in the Parliament and the State Assembly. (ANI)

