34 outsiders purchased assets in J-K after abrogation of Article 370: MHA to LS

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 34 persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory (UT) after the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai shared the details in a written reply to a query of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Hazi Fazlur Rehman.

Asked whether the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state "the number of people from outside Jammu and Kashmir who have bought a property in this UT after the abrogation of Article 370, the Minister said. "As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 persons from outside the Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in UT of J-K after the abrogation of Article 370."

"The properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts," said the Minister.

Before August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was not abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, the erstwhile state had special status and only permanent residents were able to purchase land and properties there.

The central government had abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories-- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the Union government changed the laws for procurement of land and properties in the Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh and new land procurement laws were formed thereafter. (ANI)