35 candidates sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, says AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers and alleged they won't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)