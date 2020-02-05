3.5 cr jobs lost across 7 sectors but PM doesn't acknowledge it: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra">Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that according to a report, 3.5 crore jobs have reduced across seven sectors but the Prime Minister does not even acknowledge it.

"According to a report, 3.5 crore jobs have reduced across seven sectors. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't even mention it. Could the prime minister say whether this reduction in jobs is a samyog (coincidence) or a prayog (experiment)?" Priyanka said at an election rally here.

"The government is on a disinvestment spree. LIC, Air India, BPCL, BSNL have been sold. They are even planning to sell off the Indian Railways. The Congress-led governments had brought 14 crore people out of poverty, but the BJP government is pushing them back into poverty at a fast pace," she added.

She further attacked BJP and AAP and their plans for the national capital.

"The Home Minister promised that he will make Delhi like Uttar Pradesh. I am my party's in-charge of the state. I know the condition of the state. It was a performing state which has now fallen into an abyss of crime under the BJP rule," she said.

"The AAP is a party which claims that it has worked a lot for Delhi. In reality, it has appropriated the works done by the Congress party in the field of education and health services. Sheila Dikshit ji had started many projects during her time as Chief Minister.

"AAP had promised that a minimum of five hospitals will be built by them. No hospital has been built by them. Congress increased 22,000 beds in hospitals in Delhi. Compared to that, AAP added only 3,000 beds," she added.

Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)

