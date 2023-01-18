"399 days remaining": Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi-led BJP govt from BRS rally

Khammam (Telangana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at the centre from Khammam rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana and said BJP is counting its days in power and has only 399 days remaining.

"Yesterday, BJP accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power now. Those who start counting their days, can't remain in power. Now, only 399 days are remaining," the Samajwadi Party chief said at the rally.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and CPI General Secretary D Raja were also present at the BRS rally.

Akhilesh Yadav further said that the BJP was not addressing the major problems in the country.

"There is inflation, unemployment, and apart from that several wealthy people are leaving the country because the government is not letting them stay."

"The BJP has not fulfilled its promise to the farmers. Our farmers are in trouble, and help is not being provided to them," he added.

The Samajwadi Party Chief also targeted BJP for fooling the people in the name of investment.



He said, "The BJP is trying to play the people through investment meets. The youth remains unemployed. I cannot see anything significant happening during India's G20 presidency."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally at Telangana's Khammam is the "beginning of a new resistance" against BJP.

BRS, after it got national recognition, is holding its first mega rally in the presence of leaders of other regional parties like the AAP, SP and Left.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that with the rally today, "We will have the beginning of a new resistance".

Vijayan further said that the ruling BJP at the Centre seeks to undo the foundations of democracy.

"Those in power at the centre today were not in power during the national freedom struggle and thereby do not know the values that the country has been built on. So they seek to alter the basic structure. Even as they call for celebrations such as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, amid its glam and glitter, they seek to undo the very foundations of our country and democracy and our constitution," he said.

In a veiled attack on BJP, Vijayan said that "Hindi" is being portrayed as the national language while sidelining all native languages.

"Efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language while sidelining all our native languages. Imposing Hindi by doing away with our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation," said Kerala CM in Telangana.

He also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for destroying judicial autonomy. (ANI)

