4 BJP MLAs in contact with me, want to join MP govt: Computer Baba

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A day after two BJP lawmakers voted in favour of a bill by Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh assembly, 'computer baba' Namdas Tyagi on Thursday claimed that four BJP MLAs were in contact with him and want to join the state government.

"Four MLAs (BJP) are in contact with me when the time is right I'll present them before everyone. When Chief Minister Kamal Nath tells me, I'll present them before all. They are in contact with me and are expecting that they are included in government," Tyagi told reporters.

The self-styled godman refused to give any more details on the subject.

In a surprise development, two BJP MLAs, Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kaul had on Wednesday backed the Kamal Nath Government during voting on Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

When asked why the BJP MLAs wanted to switch sides, Tyagi said: "When a Baba like me can get upset with the BJP, so can their MLAs."

He also accused the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of allowing illegal sand mining during his term.

"Illegal sand mining was prevalent in the state during the Chouhan government. Even now, it is going on in his assembly constituency. It will take some time for the state government to put a stop to it, but it will end soon," Tyagi said.

Namdas Tyagi, who was a minister of state in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet, had quit from his position last year accusing the chief minister of not paying heed to his proposals on issues such as the condition of cows and alleged illegal mining in Narmada river. (ANI)

