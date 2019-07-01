4 MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over different issues

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:00 IST

10 dead, 7 injured as matador plunges into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed while seven others were injured after a matador carrying them fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.