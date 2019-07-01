Representative Image
4 MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over different issues

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over different issues.
Choudhary has given an adjournment motion notice on the reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme while his fellow Congress leader Bittu has given the notice in the lower house of the Parliament to urge the government not to touch old artefacts and items in the makeover process of Jallianwala Bagh Museum.
Besides them, IUML's Basheer moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Earlier on June 28, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran had also given an adjournment motion notice over alleged lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand.
On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, 22, was attacked by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22.
Meanwhile, DMK's Baalu has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin. Earlier on June 26, he had moved an adjournment motion notice over the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:58 IST

