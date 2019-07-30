4 NCP, Congress MLAs resign from Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Four MLAs from opposition NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday resigned from the state Assembly and said they will be joining the ruling BJP.

NCP MLAs -- Vaibhav Pichad, Sandeep Naik and Shivendra Raje, and Congress legislator Kalidas Kolambkar handed over their resignation letters to Maharashtra Assembly">Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade.

They said they will be joining BJP tomorrow.

On Monday, Kolambkar had quit Congress and announced his decision to resign from the House.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in October this year.

On Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had alleged that the central government is pressuring MLAs from opposition parties to join BJP. (ANI)

