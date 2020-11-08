4 yrs on PM should show demonetisation impact on paper: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 8 (ANI): Seeking reports on the impact of demonetisation after four years of its implementation from the Prime Minister, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asserted that if mistakes were made, they should be fixed.

Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of demonetisation.

"The Prime Minister should tell us on paper what the impact of the demonetisation is four years later. They (Centre) should fix their mistakes, whether those are in Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation or the steps taken during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gehlot during a video conference on the fourth anniversary of note ban.



"Black money is rampant just as it was before. Electoral bonds are a huge scandal and a danger to democracy. No one knows which industry is giving how much money to a political party through electoral bonds," the chief minister added.

Gehlot added that while digital transactions were a step forward, there should be more focus on the restoration of the economy.

"Four years since the demonetisation, farmers, labourers and traders have been destroyed and the rural economy has been completely shattered. The Reserve Bank of India itself has said that 99.3 per cent of money has been deposited back. Digital translations are a step forward but it is also important to focus on how to restore the economy," he said.

Gehlot alleged that the government did not consult stakeholders while making decisions, and called it a "fascist thinking".

"Notebandi (demonetisation), its impact and its execution was dangerous. Even in the implementation of the farm laws and the GST, the Centre did not think it was important to consult the states and stakeholders. This fascist thinking is dangerous," he said. (ANI)

