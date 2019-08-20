40 lakh families affected by floods to get Rs 10,000 each: K'taka Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forty lakh families affected by floods in Karnataka will get a compensation of Rs 10,000 each from the state government, cabinet minister JC Madhu Swamy on Tuesday said.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has released Rs 10,000 each to families affected by floods in the state. It covers 40 lakh families, and they will get the amount by tomorrow," Swamy, who was inducted as minister in the Karnataka cabinet today, told reporters here.

The BJP MLA said that the flood-affected families will also get foodgrains and temporary sheds, which will be constructed in the coming days.

"Foodgrains will be provided to the families in the next allotment, apart from this temporary sheds will also be constructed for their help," he said.

Swamy stated that Yediyurappa has asked newly-inducted ministers in his cabinet to prepare a report after reviewing the affected districts of the state.

"Yediyurappa has explained the flood scenario in Karnataka to us as he has toured the state and now he has asked us all to go in person. We will now visit the affected districts and then submit a report to him," he said.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government released Rs 195 crore for relief measures.

Meanwhile, the death toll in flood-related incidents in the state has mounted to 82.

In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit. (ANI)

