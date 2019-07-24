Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

49 celebrities write to PM over incidents of lynching, seek 'exemplary punishment' for perpetrators

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:26 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 49 celebrities from different fields including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam, among others, have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of lynching in the country.
In the letter dated July 23, the celebrities have said that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in such cases.
"The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately. We were shocked to learn from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions," the letter read.
"Further, 254 religious identity-based hate crimes were reported between January 1, 2009, and October 29, 2018, where at least 91 persons were killed and 579 were injured (FactChecker.indatabase (October 30, 2018). The Citizen's Religious Hate-Crime Watch recorded that Muslims, (14 per cent of India's population) were the victims in 62 per cent of cases, and Christians (2 per cent of the July 23, 2019 population), in 14 per cent of cases. About 90 per cent of these attacks were reported after May 2014, when your government assumed power nationally."
The celebrities went on to say that while Prime Minister Modi has criticized lynching cases in Parliament, merely that is "not enough."
"What action has actually been taken against the perpetrators? We strongly feel that such offences should be declared non-bailable, and that exemplary punishment should be meted out swiftly and surely. If life imprisonment without parole can be the sentence in cases of murder, why not for lynching, which are even more heinous? No citizen should have to live in fear in his/her own country," the letter further read.
The celebrities have highlighted that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a "provocative war-cry" in the present day that leads to law and order problems, and "many lynchings take place in its name."
"It is shocking that so much violence should be perpetrated in the name of religion! These are not the Middle Ages! The name of Ram is sacred to many in the majority community of India. As the highest Executive of this country, you must put a stop to the name of Ram being defiled in this manner," they said in the letter.
The celebrities in the letter also said: "there is no democracy without dissent."
"People should not be branded 'anti-national' or 'urban Naxal' and incarcerated because of dissent against the government. Article 19 of the Constitution of India protects freedom of speech and expression of which dissent is an integral part," the letter read.
"Criticising the ruling party does not imply criticising the nation. No ruling party is synonymous with the country where it is in power. It is only one of the political parties of that country. Hence anti-government stands cannot be equated with anti-national sentiments. An open environment where dissent is not crushed only makes for a stronger nation," it added.
The celebrities concluded the letter saying, "We hope our suggestions will be taken in the spirit that they are meant - as Indians genuinely concerned with, and anxious about, the fate of our nation."
Among other names mentioned in the letter are social worker Aditi Basu, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, author Amit Chaudhury, filmmaker Anjan Dutt, singer Anupam Roy, social activist Anuradha Kapoor, filmmaker Aparna Sen, Asha Achy Joseph, scholar-sociologist Ashis Nandy, floral designer Baisakhi Ghosh, physician Binayak Sen, social activist Bolan Gangopadhyay, environmentalist Bonani Kakkar, designer Chitra Sirkar, Weavers Studio founder Darshan Shah, cardiologist Debal Sen, filmmaker Goutam Ghose, Calcutta Walks founder CEO Iftekhar Ahsan, artist Jayasri Burman, environmentalist Joya Mitra, actor Kani Kusruti, film and theatre personality Kaushik Sen, filmmaker Ketan Mehta, Mudar Patherya, sculptor Narayan Sinha, Seagull Publications publisher Naveen Kishore, and filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay.
The names of Historian Partha Chatterjee, researcher Piya Chakraborty, PUBLIC founder Pradeep Kakkar, historian Ramchandra Guha, mental health activist Ratnaboli Ray, filmmaker Revathy Asha, actor Riddhi Sen, musician Rupam Islam, Kolkata Sukriti Foundation director Rupsha Dasgupta, theatre personality Sakti Roy Chowdhury, scholar Samik Banerjee, surgeon Shivaji Basu, actor Soumitra Chatterjee, filmmaker Suman Ghosh, historian Sumit Sarkar, historian Tanika Sarkar and cardiac surgeon Tapas Roychaudhury are also in the letter. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:31 IST

MP govt won't last 24 hours once we get orders from party's top...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will not last for 24 hours "if we get orders from our top leadership", said Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava said on Wednesday in the state Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:29 IST

BSF organise five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a five-kilometre run as part of week-long 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' (Kargil Victory Day) celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Rahul, Congress behave like Imran Khan's cheerleaders: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's uproar over US President Donald Trump's remark on Kashmir, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are behaving like "cheerleaders" of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:24 IST

Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of RS lawmakers of Cong, Opposition

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress and other opposition parties at the party office in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:21 IST

Illegal sand mining: SC seeks response from Centre, CBI and 5 states

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, CBI and five states on a petition seeking investigation into alleged illegal sand mining.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:19 IST

Husband gave triple talaq over my habit of cleaning teeth with...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A woman on Wednesday claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq over her habit of cleaning her teeth with tobacco and not fulfilling his dowry demands.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:09 IST

Assets worth Rs 1.28 crore seized from business group in...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said a search operation was conducted on a business group which led to the seizure of unaccounted jewellery and undisclosed cash of more than Rs 1.28 crore from the promoter of the group, in connection with the Jammu and Kas

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:03 IST

Four-storeyed building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A four-storeyed building collapsed in Delhi's Nabi Karim area in Sadar Bazar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:02 IST

BJD's Sabitri Agarwalla leading in Patkura Assembly poll

Patkura (Odisha) [India], July 24 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of deceased BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, is leading by 17,234 votes against BJP's Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura Assembly election, where polling was held on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:58 IST

Centre running propaganda machinery to attack Opposition: TMC MP...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the Centre of "running a propaganda machinery" and using "troll army" to attack the Opposition which runs the risk of being labelled "anti-national.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Kargil Battle School trains soldiers on mountain warfare

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Kargil Battle School in the Dras sector of Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir provides pre-induction training to soldiers on mountain warfare.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:44 IST

Machines in Assam's Bongaigaon railway workshop submerged in floodwater

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): The flood situation aggravated in Bongaigaon on Wednesday as floodwaters entered the New Bongaigaon Carriage and Wagon workshop and railway colony, adding to the woes of locals.

Read More
iocl