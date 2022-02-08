5 remaining Congress MLAs join BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 8 (ANI): Months after losing 12 MLAs to Trinamool Congress (TMC), the remaining five MLAs of the Congress in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is a constituent of the ruling alliance in the state.

After 12 legislators, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the TMC in November last year, the Congress was left with only five MLAs who also switched sides, toppling Congress' position of a formidable opposition in the state.

Earlier today, the five remaining Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and submitted a letter to formally join the coalition government. These MLAs include M Ampareen Lyngdoh, PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, Kimfa S Marbaniang, and Mohendro Rapsang.



The Chief Minister welcomed the MLAs into the alliance in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

"We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision-making, so as to ensure that our joint efforts will take the State forward in the general interest of its citizens," read the letter signed by the five MLAs, underlining their decision to join the coalition government from February 8.

Welcoming the Congress MLAs, the Chief Minister tweeted, "We are happy to welcome members of the Congress Legislature Party who have pledged their support to the MDA Government officially today. We will work together under the banner of MDA to strengthen the Government in the interest of the people & the State."

Meghalaya MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh after quitting Congress told ANI: "We were ditched and nobody took any action. So, we've taken this decision for the benefit of the people of our individual constituencies."

The TMC is now the Opposition party in the state. (ANI)

