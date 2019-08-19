50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres want to join AIADMK: Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A list of 50 MGR Amma Deepa Peravai cadres who wished to join the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has been submitted to party's headquarters, said former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar here on Monday.

This comes weeks after Deepa left politics citing personal problems and said her party had merged with the ruling AIADMK.

"Today we have submitted the list of workers who were formerly in the forum run by me--MGR Amma Deepa Peravai-- to the headquarters of AIADMK. Along with that, I have sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to consider the application," Deepa told ANI.

Adding that she needs time and space to recover from the illness, Deepa said she has been under treatment for the past few months owing to her poor health.

Further, she said: "When the forum was started two years back, large numbers of cadres were there in the party. Though a few cadres left, there are so many cadres in the forum all across the state. According to our estimates, most of our cadres are willing to join AIADMK, except for few who want to join other parties."

"I made it very clear when I first dissolved the forum that those who are willing to join other parties can definitely go forward. It's their right and they can do as per their choice," she added.

Stating that her party had submitted the names of 20 people in the first list which was submitted a few weeks back, she said: "We are yet to get the response of senior leaders from AIADMK and if they give a reply, we will take it forward."

"I am welcome to all suggestions and advice if at all given by senior leaders of the AIADMK. When it comes to this stage, I have been continuously advised by some of them which is also a part of the decision-making process," she added. (ANI)

