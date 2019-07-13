50-year old school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 4-year-old girl

Attari (Punjab) [India], July 13 (ANI): Amritsar Police on Saturday arrested a 50-year old school teacher for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl inside the school in Neshtha village.

"Yesterday, Rajinder Kaur recorded a statement before an inspector that both her daughters' study in the school. The younger daughter aged four came home and complained of pain in the stomach. The daughter told her mother that a teacher there improperly touched her private parts," DSP Arun Sharma said while talking to ANI.

"As per the statement recorded by her, we have registered an FIR under section 376, 201 of the IPC and section 4, POCSO Act. During the investigation, we arrested the two accused -- the teacher and a maid and presented them before the court," he said. (ANI)

