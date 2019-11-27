6 new IAS officers allotted to Odisha cadre this year: CM Patnaik informs Assembly

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 26: Only six new Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been allotted to Odisha cadre this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly on Monday.

To a question posed by BJD MLA Chakradhar Kanhar, the Chief Minister submitted a written reply, "At present the state has 176 IAS officers and 61 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 237 IAS officers to the State, Of the 176 IAS officers of the State Cadre, 27 are on the Central Deputation, 1 on Inter-State Deputation and another IAS officer on Study leave form the state."

Odisha has a total of 117 IPS officers at present and 71 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 188 IPS officer to the State, Of the 117 IPS officers of Odisha Cadre, 29 are on the Central Deputation and 1 IPS officer on Inter-State Deputation, he added.

While 26 OAS officers were promoted to IAS rank in 2017, seven such state civil service officers were promoted to IAS grade in 2018, he added. (ANI)