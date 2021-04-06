64.88 pc voter turnout witnessed in Assam polls third phase till 3.30 pm

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam registered a voter turnout of 68.31 per cent till 3:30 pm on Tuesday in the third and final phase of the Assembly elections, the Election Commission said.

South Salmara registered the highest voter turnout with 76.25 per cent polling, while Bajali witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 54.55 per cent polling.

Polling in the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency. Biswa's constituency has witnessed 64 per cent voter turnout till 3:30 pm today.

The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the final phase of the Assam polls is being held today.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase. (ANI)