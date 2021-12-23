67 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army surrender in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], December 23 (ANI): A total of 67 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) surrendered by laying down their arms on Thursday in Dhansiripar area of Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The cadres of the banned outfit surrendered in presence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council among others.





"Committing themselves to the dream of Prime Minister and Home Minister of progressive and peaceful Assam, I am glad to share that 67 cadres of DNLA laid down weapons today at Dhansiripar, Karbi Anglong in presence of Tuliram Ronghang CEM, KAAC & others," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

A poster at the event welcomed the surrendered DNLA cadres.

"Warm welcome to DNLA cadre, returning to mainstream reposing faith on the Constitution of India and Democracy, May peace prevail," reads the poster present in the event. (ANI)

