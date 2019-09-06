Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

72 MoUs worth Rs. 8071 crore signed to promote tourism: HP CM

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:48 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 05 (ANI): As many as 72 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs. 8071 crore were signed with various prospective entrepreneurs in the tourism sector by the state government on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed about the same while presiding over a review meeting of the tourism department here.

The Chief Minister said that a new tourism policy was being framed and is in the final stage. The focus of new policy would be on exploring virgin destinations in the state besides adopting a holistic approach to cope with the overcrowded tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali.

He said that new adventure sports rules, 2019 were being framed to promote and regulate adventurous tourism whereas the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Sustainable Development Plan would be ready by the October this year which would ensure planned and systematic tourism development in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Bir Billing in Kangra district would be developed as a destination of para-gliding and adventure sports which would not only bring the area on world tourism map but would also provide gainful employment to the youth.

He said that a Para Gliding Training Institute was coming up at Bir Billing to facilitate the adventure sports lovers. He said that National and International para-gliding events would be held in Bir Billing.

Thakur said that Chanshal area of Shimla district was being developed as a favoured destination for winter sports and skiing.

He said that the bid for ski resorts at Chanshal would be floated at the earliest. (ANI)

