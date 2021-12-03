74 members take part in discussion in Lok Sabha on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday saw a marathon debate on COVID-19 situation in the country with 74 members expressing their views.

During the long debate in Lok Sabha, which also saw political attacks from both the opposition and treasury benches, members expressed concern about Omicron variant and raised queries about "booster dose" and providing vaccination to the entire population of the country.



The House sat beyond midnight to conclude the discussion on "COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it".

Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, said that 74 members took part in the debate and there were other members who laid copies of their speeches on the table of the House.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that it was one of the longest debates under Rule 193. (ANI)

