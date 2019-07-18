74 pc of BJP's Lok Sabha winners got over 50 pc votes: ADR

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Nearly 74 per cent of BJP candidates who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls got over 50 per cent votes, whereas the figure was 35 per cent for the Congress, according to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms

(ADR).

The report said the members of 17th Lok Sabha won their seats by an average of 52.7 per cent of votes polled, which was more than that in 2014 (47 per cent) and in 2009 (44 per cent).

It said that 341 elected members got over 50 per cent of votes and 201 got less than 50 per cent of the 542 seats on which elections were held.

Seven candidates won with a margin of less than 2000 votes.

According to the report, that of 303 seats won by the BJP, 79 (26 per cent) were won with less than 50 per cent of total votes polled.

The number was 34 (65 per cent) of 52 for Congress, four (17 per cent) out of 23 from DMK, 16 (73 per cent) out of 22 winners from Trinamool Congress and 9 (41 per cent) out of 22 for YSRCP.

The report said that 132 (57 per cent) out of 233 winners analysed with declared criminal cases won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.

It said that 313 (66 per cent) out of 475 crorepati winners analysed won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above

The report said 115 out of 233 winners with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

"Among these 115 winners, 6 winners have won with more than 40 per cent margin of victory. R Patil (BJP) from Navsari constituency in Gujarat won with 52.7 per cent margin of victory," it said.

The report said that there are 115 winners with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. "Out of these 115 winners, seven e won with more than 40 per cent margin of victory," it said.

It said 54 out of 475 crorepati winners have won against non-crorepati runners up.

"Among these 54 winners, 5 winners have won with more than 30 per cent margin of victory. Chandra Prakash Joshi (BJP) from Chittorgarh constituency in Rajasthan won with 39.5 per cent margin of victory".

There are 48 non-crorepati winners who won against crorepati runners up with 21 per cent of them winning with more than 50 per cent vote share.

Among the 542 winners, 78 are women. Darshana Vikram Jardosh (BJP) from Surat in Gujarat has won with the highest vote share of 74.47 per cent in her constituency and 51.3 per cent margin of victory, the report mentioned.

The report said that of 225 re-elected winners, 160 (seventy-one per cent) won by getting more than 50 per cent vote share.

Twenty-eight re-elected members won with less than five per cent victory margin whereas 15 won with more than 40 per cent victory margin.

The report said 1.06 per cent people voted for NOTA which was marginally less than NOTA figure for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The NOTA button instated by the ECI in 2013 gave the voters an option of rejecting all the candidates in their constituency.

"Out of 61,31,33,300 votes polled in Lok Sabha, 2019, 65,14,558 (1.06 per cent) were polled for NOTA. Out of 55,38,02,946 votes polled in Lok Sabha, 2014, 60,02,942 (1.08 per cent) were polled for NOTA," it said. (ANI)

