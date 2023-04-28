80 communal riots occurred during Congress govt: BJP president JP Nadda in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday lashed out at Congress and said that 80 communal riots occurred during the Congress government.

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state, Nadda said, "80 communal riots occurred during the Congress government. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI)."

Notably, the Centre had banned PFI in September last year and some members of the Social Democratic Party of India were arrested from Old Bhopal (Shahjehanabad) on suspiction of being in touch with the PFI.

Asking people to vote for BJP in the coming elections for better results, Nadda said, "If you take the right decisions at the right time, then you get the right results."



Earlier, in the day, JP Nadda designated a four-member team to look into the incidents of violence in Odisha during this year's Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

This fact-finding team will be led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP, Brij Lal who's been the former DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

Alongside Brij Lal, three other MPs including Samir Oraon and Aditya Sahu, both Rajya Sabha MPs from Jharkhand and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, MP from West Bengal's Purulia, will be a part of the team.

This delegation will conduct ground visits, interact with the locals and assess the possible reason which led to the violence and then submit a detailed report to the party's National president.

Sambalpur had witnessed clashes between two communities on April 12 during a bike rally organised as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Several police personnel were injured and one tribal was killed during these clashes. (ANI)

