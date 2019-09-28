9 Sikh prisoners to get special exemption on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Central government has decided to grant a special exemption to nine Sikh prisoners, who were convicted by various courts during militancy in Punjab, according to sources in the Home Ministry.

In one case, the government has decided to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment, and in another eight cases, a decision has been taken for premature release of prisoners serving life sentences and other sentences, through special remission, sources said.

The source added that the above decision was taken by the Government of India as a token of goodwill in response to the long-pending demands of the release of Sikh prisoners by various sections of the Sikh community.

The Central government is believed to have sent communication to the governments of States and Union Territories for the release of the prisoners.

Under the scheme for special remission to prisoners to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, so far 1424 prisoners have been released by States/UTs in two phases (2nd Oct 2018 and 6th April 2019). The third phase of release is due on 2nd Oct 2019. Action in this regard is underway by States and UTs, sources revealed. (ANI)

