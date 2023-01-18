90 crore people unemployed, Centre doing nothing: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at the Central government on unemployment and said that over 90 crore people in the country are unemployed and the government is doing nothing about it.

"About 90 crore people belonging to working age are unemployed. The country is in such a serious situation. The central government itself is not providing employment. Around 10 lakh posts are lying vacant due to non-recruitment by the central government. Only 0.33 per cent of those who applied for employment got employment in the last eight years," said CM Vijayan.

He attacked the Centre while inaugurating the 60th anniversary of the Kerala NGO Union at Kochi.



Besides the Central Government, CM criticized the Civil Service sector in Kerala and said that people's representatives and civil servants who are obliged to serve the people should move forward with one mind.

"Civil service in Kerala lacks the efficiency of many other states. The change we were hoping for has not happened yet," he said.

"Kerala has become the least corrupt state in the country. Unlike other states, Kerala has many things to achieve. But Kerala cannot claim the superiority of civil service. There is something wrong with this. Civil servants should reflect this in their service to the people. It should be shown in case of settlement of files. This should be looked into seriously," said the CM.

Alleging that the central government is squeezing Kerala financially, the Kerala CM said, "Corporates are flourishing in the country. The number of billionaires has increased. India ranks 131 on the global poverty index. The country is in a dire state. The poor had no place in the eyes of the previous Congress government and the current BJP government. Governance is for corporates. There must be an alternative to such things. That is what Kerala is trying to do. The Centre Government is squeezing Kerala financially to not implement the alternative." (ANI)

