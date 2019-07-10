910 of 1641 projects completed in Uttarakhand, says CM Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that 910 out of 1641 projects commissioned at the Chief Minister's level have been completed in the state.

Rawat on Tuesday reviewed the progress on all the announcements made at the Chief Minister's level.

"Negligence of the officers will not be tolerated at all in the implementation of the Chief Minister level announcements. All announcements should be 100 per cent complete in time. So far, 910 announcements have been completed out of 1641, the work on the rest is in progress," Rawat tweeted after the meeting.

The Chief Minister went on to say that by the end of this year, Gaurikund reservoir will be brought to the earlier position. He also shared that the construction of ropeway to Surkanda Devi temple is in the final stage and will soon be functional for devotees. (ANI)

