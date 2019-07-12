92 members participated in discussion on railways: Prahlad Joshi

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said 92 members had taken part in the marathon discussion on demands for grants of railways in the Lok Sabha.

"Ninety-two members have participated (in the discussion)," he told ANI here.

When asked about the discussion lasting nearly 12 hours on demands for grants of railways, Joshi said, "Records show something happened in 1996, but it is the first time in the 21st century."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to reply to the debate on Friday. (ANI)

