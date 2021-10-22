95 pc of people don't need petrol: UP Min on fuel price hike

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari on Thursday while defending the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central and Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of Petrol and Diesel price hike said only a handful of people are using four-wheelers and around 95 per cent of people don't need petrol.

Comparing the increase in fuel prices with the per capita income, UP Minister for Sports said, "Only a handful of people use four-wheelers and need petrol. 95 per cent of people in our society don't need petrol."

"If you compare (fuel price) to per capita income, prices are very low now," he added.



Further, lauding the Central and Uttar Pradesh government for the vaccination drive being carried out in the country, Tiwari said, "Over 100 cr vaccine doses were administered free of cost to people, free treatment for Corona Virus was given, free medicines are being given...so if you compare it with other states, prices have not increased much in Uttar Pradesh and in the Country."

Petrol and Diesel prices were increased by Rs 0.35 per litre in Delhi on Thursday. The petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 0.35 and will be sold at Rs 106.54 per litre and Rs 95.27 per litre respectively in Delhi today. In Mumbai, the petrol price stands at Rs 112.44 per litre and diesel would be sold at Rs 103.26 per litre, today.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, according to the union health ministry. (ANI)

