A comma has been put in 'Chanakya neeti' in Maharashtra: Manish Tewari

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A comma has been put in "Chanakya neeti" in Maharashtra, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday said after Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of state Chief Minister ahead of the floor test, admitting that the BJP does not have the numbers to prove the majority.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to topple the governments run by Opposition parties in the country have been made in the last five years.

"The way in the last five years, one after the other Opposition governments were toppled or attempts were made to topple them through conspiracy in unconstitutional manners, using government machinery, money and power....and it was tried to pass them off as some "Chanakya Neeti" was being put to action, unfortunately in which some friends from media are also responsible....today a comma has been put over that in Maharashtra," he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Congress leader stressed that the "way constitution was mutilated last Saturday, will be recorded in black letters in India's constitutional history."

Tewari further said the events of Saturday night are so "shameful" that no matter how much you criticise, it will be less.

"Maharashtra's illegally made Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister resigned today. We hope that Governor will rise above the party politics...will remove the mask of BJP and RSS, will fulfil the responsibilities of Governor and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' to form the government immediately," he said.

"The serious thing is and we hope that SC will get to bottom of it...is when did the Governor get the letter from BJP and its ally? When did Governor take that into cognizance? What was the time when Governor sent his recommendation for removal of President's rule from the state? Which officer took that recommendation into cognizance and sent that to Home Minister. What was the time when Home Minister sent it to Prime Minister and the rule 12A which was used ...has that been made so that you can misuse the law early morning and form the government illegally. Even more serious is what was the time when that recommendation was sent to President," Tiwari asked.

"So, the moral high ground that they are trying to take today...that we did not indulge in horse-trading...if you did not have to indulge in horse-trading...why form the government in midnight. The arrogance of BJP and NDA government...and it thinks that laws, constitution, rituals can be thrown out of the window for the sake of power...a brake has been applied to it," he said.

Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly.

Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in. (ANI)

