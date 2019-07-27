A day after taking oath, CM Yediyurappa visits native village

Mandya (Karnataka)[India], July 27 (ANI): BS Yediyurappa on Saturday visited his native village Bookanakere, a day after he was sworn in for his fourth term as Chief Minister.

The BJP leader offered prayers at Sidhalingehwara Temple in Bookanakere. He also said he would visit his home.

"It is my duty to visit my birthplace. This is the place where I was born and brought up. I will visit my home," he told reporters here.

Yediyurappa was sworn in as the 25th chief minister of the state on Friday, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.

The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.

Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the BJP leader dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name. His name will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

(ANI)

