Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits his native village in Mandya on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa visits his native village in Mandya on Saturday. Photo/ANI

A day after taking oath, CM Yediyurappa visits native village

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:33 IST

Mandya (Karnataka)[India], July 27 (ANI): BS Yediyurappa on Saturday visited his native village Bookanakere, a day after he was sworn in for his fourth term as Chief Minister.
The BJP leader offered prayers at Sidhalingehwara Temple in Bookanakere. He also said he would visit his home.
"It is my duty to visit my birthplace. This is the place where I was born and brought up. I will visit my home," he told reporters here.
Yediyurappa was sworn in as the 25th chief minister of the state on Friday, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.
The new BJP government in Karnataka will seek a vote of confidence on July 29 in the state Assembly for which a session is being convened.
Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the BJP leader dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name. His name will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:58 IST

Maharashtra: 2 trains cancelled, 6 short-terminated, 13 diverted...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two trains were cancelled, 6 short-terminated while 13 others were diverted on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and overflowing Ulhas river resulting in water-logging at Ambernath here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:56 IST

Woman stabbed to death in crowded market in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in a crowded Bhogal market on Friday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:41 IST

Rajasthan: Streets, shops, houses waterlogged due to incessant...

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Streets and houses in different parts of Churu, Rajasthan were flooded with water following heavy rainfall across the city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:40 IST

Moin Qureshi case: ED seeks 14-day custody of Satish Babu Sana

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday produced Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, before a Special CBI court and sought 14-day custody in connection with the money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:28 IST

Maharashtra: Earth slide causes disruption of railway services...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Earth slide caused by incessant rains in Western Maharashtra on Friday night resulted in falling of about 1500 cubic metre heavy muck mixed with a boulder on the railway track between Karjat and Lonavala.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:27 IST

Women should get seat reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament and after that, they should be provided with "funds, functions, and functionaries".

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:25 IST

Assam: Army rescues 50 people from flood-affected Nalbari

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 27 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted rescue operations in Balitara and Satai areas late on Friday and rescued over 50 persons from the affected region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:01 IST

Centre deploys additional forces in J-K, Mufti slams move

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Centre's decision to deploy additional 100 coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir has created "fear psychosis" among people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:57 IST

Maharashtra: 500 passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

Badlapur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): At least 500 passengers including nine pregnant women, who were stranded in Mahalaxmi Express train in Badlapur due to heavy rainfall, have been evacuated with joint efforts of rescue teams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:55 IST

Fadnavis directs Chief Secretary to monitor Mahalaxmi Express rescue ops

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday instructed the Chief Secretary to personally monitor rescue operations at Vagani, where people are stranded on board Mahalaxmi Express.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:50 IST

I have the power to face a man like you: Rama Devi to Azam Khan

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MEMBER Rama Devi, to whom Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khanon made some sexist remarks in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday said that she has the power to face a person like him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:47 IST

Eleven IHR state leaders to meet Nirmala Sitharaman, put forth...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): As many as 11 Indian Himalayan Region (IHR) state leaders are set to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others to discuss and deliberate upon the issues in the Himalayan region.

Read More
iocl