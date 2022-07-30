A discussion on price rise listed in Parliament next week

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A discussion has been listed in both Houses of the Parliament next week on the issue of price rise, nearly two weeks since the commencement of the Monsoon Session.

Lok Sabha has listed the discussion on the issue on Monday under rule 193 while it will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 176.

The notice for discussion on the same was given by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut and Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lower House (Lok Sabha).

The notice in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) was served by NCP MP Fauzia Khan.

"A discussion on price rise is likely to be listed under rule 176 in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday," said the sources.

This comes amid the protests by the Opposition leaders over several issues, including inflation, which resulted in the suspension of 27 MPs from both Houses of Parliament cumulatively, due to the ruckus created demanding a discussion on inflation and other issues.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply in both the Houses on the short time duration.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament has witnessed uproar by the Opposition demanding discussion on the issues like Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, inflation and unemployment.

A total of 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. This is learnt to be the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

The suspended MPs conducted a 50-hour protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex against their suspension.

Among the MPs who spent the night outside include Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Abir Ranjan Biswas and Derek O'Brien while TMC MPs Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, AAP MPs Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak were at the protest site till midnight.

On July 27, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for "throwing paper on the Chair" during the proceedings. Singh was the 20th MP from the Upper House who was suspended for disrupting proceedings in this session. This is the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House.

On July 25, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.'

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)