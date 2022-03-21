A good political leader or speaker doesn't get responsibility for campaigning due to caste effect: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had earlier said that he often has a longing to retire from politics and be actively involved in social service, clarified on Monday that he does not plan to retire from active politics at the moment.

Azad on Sunday said that he had serious reservations about the ability of political parties to bring about real transformation and civil society has an important role to play in difficult times. He also said that he often has a longing to retire from politics and be more actively involved in social service.

Speaking on the development, Azad said, "I did not say that I am leaving active politics or retiring, but I did say that I am fed up now. Sometimes I feel that by coming into politics, I am not able to do what can be done by leaving politics. That's all. I want to change this thought process."

Upon being questioned whether Azad will bring about a change in the Congress party to eliminate caste-based politics in the country, he said, "From morning till evening, only one can hear that this is a Hindu area, who will go for campaigning here, who will go for campaigning in Brahmin areas, who will go for campaigning in Rajput areas, who will go for campaigning in Muslim areas, who will go for campaigning in Dalit areas etc. This shows that we are increasing casteism. No party is trying to end the politics of casteism and religion. There are good people in political parties who speak well. Unfortunately, they are not being given a chance."

He added, "If people question that why I am saying all this thing now, then I want to tell that people who do not know me can say such thing. I have always tried to speak the truth from the beginning of my political career. I always tried to do good politics. Whether I am being listened to in the party or not, I don't know but I will keep trying from my side."

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday received the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs. He received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. (ANI)