"A revolution is on its way..." PM Modi embraces "Milletpreneurs" of country

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a new revolution is on its way as people are widely participating in the campaigns promoting Yoga and Millets by making them an essential part of their lives.

"A revolution is on its way as people have been participating in both campaigns. Just as people have made yoga and fitness a part of their lives by taking active participation on a large scale; similarly people are adopting millet on a large," the PM in his 97th edition of the Mann ki Baat programme today.

"The United Nations has taken up the decision to promote both International Yoga Day and International Year of Millets after India's proposal. Yoga is also related to health and the millets also play an important role in health," PM Modi said.

The government of India under PM Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries. UNGA declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets back in March 2021. The International Year of Millets 2023 officially kicked off on January 1, 2023.

PM Modi cited the example of Raigad's Millet Cafe in Chhattisgarh and said that people are now making millets a part of their diet.

The huge impact of this change is also visible. The small farmers who traditionally used to produce millets are very excited with this initiative as they feel empowered now, he said.

He further coined the term "Milletpreneurs" and remarked, "Odisha's Milletpreneurs are making headlines, a self-help group of about 1,500 women of the tribal district Sundargarh is associated with Odisha Millets Mission. They make biscuits, cakes and other eatables from the millets. "



PM Modi also cited the names of other "Milletpreneurs" and mentioned how the production of millets has been a source of income for small farmers.

"A resident of the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, KV Rama Subba Reddy left a well-paying job for millet. The taste of millet made by mother's hands was so overpowering, such that she started a millet processing unit in her village. Similarly, Sharmila Oswal from Kenad village near Alibaug in Maharashtra has also been contributing in a unique way to the production of millets for the last 20 years," PM Modi said.

In the first Mann Ki Baat programme of the year, the Prime Minister expressed his delight as how people have been liking various eateries made with millet.

He said that the people are liking khakra, biscuits and laddoos made by Aland Bhootai (Aland Bhutai) Millets Farmers Producer Company under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Karnataka's Kalaburgi.

Further mentioning about a Farmers Producer Organisation, he highlighted an FPO in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur which has been making eight types of millets flour and its dishes.

In the address, PM Modi also highlighted that several dishes prepared with millet are being served during the G20 summits happening in the country.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20- will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September.

It is pertinent to mention that India is a global leader in the production of millets with an area of about 12.5 million hectares and a share of more than 15 percent of the world's total production. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millets producing states.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), through its Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), has so far succeeded in developing many bio-fortified varieties and novel products for the benefit of farmers and society at large. (ANI)

