A tonic to boost BJP workers' morale: Derek O'Brien over Shah's claim on winning 1st phase of Bengal polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that Shah's prediction on the results of the first phase election in West Bengal is just a "mind game" and a "tonic" to boost the morale of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Shah claimed that BJP will win more than 26 out of the 30 seats in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

"The morale of the BJP workers in West Bengal has gone down after the phase 1 voting in the state assembly. Amit Shah's prediction on the results of the first phase is a mind game," O'Brien told ANI.

"Bengal elections.... phase 1.... these are all mind games which are being played. The TMC will win," he said.

Continuing with his potshot at Shah he further said, "Home Minister keeps making all these predictions and falling flat on his face. He said he will be in Delhi in 2015 but they got single-digit seats. What were the predictions he made in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar."

"This is done to give some morale booster... some tonic because the morale of the BJP workers is down. He wants to give tonic but this will not work," he added.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Shah said: "After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam."

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 percent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

The remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)