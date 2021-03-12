A wounded tigress is more aggressive, says Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim after attack on Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): In an apparent reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who suffered injuries in Nandigram, Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Friday said that a wounded tigress is more aggressive.

Speaking to ANI, Hakim said, "The game is on. A wounded tigress is more aggressive. If you attack Mamata Banerjee, she will be more vigorous. She will get well soon. Bengal's tigress will soon roam across the state. BJP does not know it has taken the wrong turn."

Meanwhile, Banerjee, who was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after suffering injuries in Nandigram, was discharged on Friday evening.

The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.



Asked about the speculations of actor Mithun Chakraborty contesting the elections, the minister said, "We will welcome Mithun Chakraborty if he becomes a candidate. But, I am sorry to say that the people of Bengal will not vote for Mithun da. Because it is the sixth party which Mithun da has joined. He will again move to other parties in the future."

The Kolkata Mayor further alleged that the Centre has damaged the credibility and sanctity of the Election Commission and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"It is very unfortunate that a certain part of the Election Commission is doing partiality. Otherwise, there would not be an eight-phase election. They are breaking the morale of officers by transferring the DGP and ADG. CBI has become a parrot of the central government. They use the agency before the elections," added Hakim

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left alliance, and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

