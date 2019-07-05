Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo)
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo)

Aadhar Bill in compliance with SC order, completely voluntary: Prasad

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Thursday passed by voice vote the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asserting that the proposed amendment was strictly in compliance with the Supreme Court order and was completely voluntary.
The Bill allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections. It will replace an ordinance issued in March, 2019 -- also proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms.
"The proposed amendment is strictly in compliance with the court decision. It is completely voluntary. The voluntary nature of the compliance is based upon the consent of the owner of the Aadhaar," Prasad said in his reply to the debate.
He said the proposed Amendments are "wholesome" and in the compliance with Supreme Court order. "It makes Aadhar voluntary with proper safeguards and I would urge the House," he said.
The minister said benefits of the scheme will not be denied to someone who does not have an Aadhaar. Rejecting the concerns of the members on the privacy of data, he sought to know from the opposition benches that if people of the country are happy, why are they unhappy.
"We have ensured safeguards for the prohibition of data theft," the Minister said adding that India's data sovereignty needs to be protected fully and categorically and Aadhaar is clear on it.
Slamming the members for referring to the Supreme Court order to oppose the Bill, Prasad said, "Don't turn this House into a court. We are here to make laws and we also have the power to undo judgment. Please, I would urge don't minimise your power. The people of the country have given you power to frame laws." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 01:58 IST

Centre orders probe into Jet Airways over mismanagement,...

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Thursday ordered a probe into the debt-laden Jet Airways over alleged mismanagement, including siphoning of funds.

Read More
iocl