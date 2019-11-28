Aaditya invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and invited them for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"We met Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh as their guidance and blessings are necessary. Now we are returning to Mumbai," Aaditya told media here.

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief and the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".

Supreme Court had asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

In a sudden turn of events, both Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

