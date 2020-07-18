Aaditya Thackeray moves SC against final year exams decision

Mumbai (Maharashtra ) [India], July 18 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday filed a plea before Supreme Court challenging the University Grants Commission's decision to hold final year exams for colleges and universities in September.

Notably, the judicature has not yet admitted the petition for hearing.

The exams were postponed due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns across the country.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

