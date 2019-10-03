Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday, Photo/ANI
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday, Photo/ANI

Aaditya will be there when people need him: Uddhav Thackeray

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asserted that his son Aaditya Thackeray will be present to serve the people at the time of need.
The Shiv Sena supremo made the statement after Aaditya filed nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai ahead of upcoming state polls.
"I am grateful to people who showed up for the nomination of Aaditya. It is our tradition to serve people. I am happy that our next generation is following the same traditions," he told reporters.
When questioned about Aaditya being the first member of the Thackeray clan to contest elections the Shiv Sena chief said, "till now, we never thought of contesting elections. But this young generation has new thoughts. The country and the state needs new thoughts."
"I promise that Aaditya will be available when people need him. Maharashtra will become 'Karmabhoomi' of Aaditya," he added.
Scores of Shiv Sena supporters joined party leader Aaditya Thackeray as he led a roadshow on his way to the office of Returning Officer to file nomination.
"I am here to support Aaditya. He is a young emerging face. He is the hope of Maharashtra. We all support him. He will win for sure and a new history will be created in Maharashtra," Prabhat Lodha Mumbai BJP President told ANI.
Shiv Sena and BJP are jointly contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on October 21. (ANI)

