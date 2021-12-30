AAP announces 8 more candidates for Punjab elections 2022

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its sixth list with eight candidates for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. The party has so far announced the names of 96 candidates.

Earlier on December 28, the Aam Aadmi Party had released the fifth list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh from Sri Chamkaur Sahib against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.



According to the list, Advocate Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur seat, Jasbir Singh from Amritsar West and Jeevanjot Singh from Amritsar East.

The assembly polls in the state will be held in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)