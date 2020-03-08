AAP announces programme to strengthen party in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India] Mar 8, (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Saturday announced 'Mission Nirman', an exercise to establish a grassroots organisational structure of the party across Goa.

Atishi said that the mission will be carried out over the next three months with progressive expansion aimed at achieving taluka-level, constituency-level, and booth-level structure across the state.

"People of Goa are frustrated by the continuous betrayal by the BJP on burning issues of common man such as unemployment, garbage," she said, according to a press release.

She also lashed out at Congress saying that the party in Goa was a "substitute" team of the BJP.

The AAP MLA said that Aam Aadmi Party is seen as a party that fulfils its promises and makes a positive change in the life of the common man.

She announced a 25-member team to carry out the organisation expansion efforts. (ANI)

