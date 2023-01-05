AAP appoints Mukesh Goel as Leader of House in MCD

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed a councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward Mukesh Goel as the Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said a party official.

Earlier, in his latest order, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena nominated Satya Sharma as the Presiding Officer for the mayoral election, who is currently a councillor of ward no. 226 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The order stated that the first meeting of the newly-elected municipal corporation would convene on January 6 in attendance of the L-G that will have the election for the position of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the six members of the standing committee. The meeting will take place at 11 AM in the morning at the Aruna Asif Ali Sabhagar at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre, New Delhi.



Satya Sharma has been the Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The statement said, "The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi under section 77 of the Act is pleased to nominate Ms Satya Sharma, Councillor, ward no. 226 to preside over the meeting for the election of the Mayor. She will be administered oath/affirmation per section 32 of the Act by Shri Santosh Kumar Rai, District Magistrate, New Delhi."



While condemning the L-G's order, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, "It is the tradition that the senior most member of the house is nominated as protem Speaker or presiding officer. But BJP is hellbent on destroying all democratic traditions and institutions." (ANI)

