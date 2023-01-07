हिंदी खबर
AAP leader Fauja Singh Sarari in his oath ceremony as a minister on 4th July 2022. (Photo/ANI)
AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns from Punjab Cabinet

ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2023 13:10 IST


Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation from the Punjab Cabinet on Saturday.

According to sources, Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, saying that he is a loyal soldier of the party and will remain so.

The oath for the new minister is likely to be administered in a simple program at Raj Bhavan before 5 pm today.

According to sources, a major reshuffle is likely to take place in the Punjab cabinet and new faces may get a chance. (ANI)

