AAP calls out BMC's gross incompetence in controlling the pandemic, opposes lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): In the wake of reports of an impending lockdown gaining momentum, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday, called out the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its "gross incompetence" in controlling the pandemic, and organizing resources.

According to a press release issued by AAP, the situation In Mumbai remains grave, with hospital beds difficult to come by, basis the anecdotal evidence of so many Mumbaikars.

"The lack of coordination between various Covid care centres, municipal hospitals and make-shift institutions has left our citizens scrambling for accessible, good quality healthcare; while our overburdened frontline health workers struggle to curb the pandemic, with government capacities overwhelmed," read the release.



"Last year, a lockdown was necessitated due to the administration being caught unaware, and the highly infectious nature of the Covid 19 virus. It was meant for the BMC to be able to organize resources and medical facilities, to successfully tackle the pandemic. If in the last year, the BMC hasn't been able to get its act together, then it is sheer incompetence and nothing else," the AAP said.

The party said it has always been against the idea of a total lockdown because it harms the poor, especially daily wage labourers and their dependent families, who live precarious lives and struggle to make their ends meet.

"We urge the BMC to focus on properly implementing all feasible precautionary measures to preserve public health. However, an absolute lockdown is completely unacceptable, because of the excessive harm this causes to all economic activity - businesses, the working class, and most importantly, the poor," the AAP said.

AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said last year, the implemented shutdown severely impeded the life and survival of the Aam Aadmi, forcing them to choose between the loss of livelihood and the risk of an infectious disease.

"The BMC must look for practical solutions to the ongoing health crisis, instead of implementing indiscriminate lockdowns, as the latter only shows the government's apathy to the condition of Mumbai's poor," Menon said. (ANI)

