'AAP can call white as black and black as white', says BJP day after AAP proposes to form an alliance to keep BJP out of power in UP

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the party is ready to form an alliance to keep BJP out of power in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice president and Delhi in-charge, Baijayant Jay Panda on Tuesday accused AAP of lying and befooling people stating that AAP can say anything for the sake of saying it.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said, "AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal can say anything for the sake of saying it. The people of Delhi have known him over the years. People in Delhi believe that AAP can call white as black and black as white. Over the last seven years, neither did the Kejriwal's government build a single hospital in Delhi nor did they build a single flyover."

"They say that they can make Punjab a state free of drugs. Tell me, how can any state be free of drugs? This person (Kejriwal) can say anything. People have known them," he said.



Kejriwal on Monday said in case a situation arises in Uttar Pradesh that there is a hung Assembly then AAP will enter into a post-poll alliance to keep incumbent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the state.

"If hung Assembly takes place in UP, we will go to the government and get all our guarantees fulfilled to keep BJP out. So don't worry about the seats, vote for AAP with great enthusiasm," said Kejriwal while addressing a rally in Lucknow.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

